Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya witnesses spectacular Air Show of IAF

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya witnessed an Air Show at Lachit Ghat on the occasion of the 93rd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day, honouring the bravery and dedication of air force personnel. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were also present at the event.

The Governor hailed the display of skill and precision by the Indian Air Force, describing it as a magnificent showcase of India’s strength and confidence. He praised the Air Show as a remarkable demonstration of professionalism, discipline, and dedication, and lauded the organizers for inspiring youth to pursue excellence and serve the nation, a press release said.

