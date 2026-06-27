Assam Governor Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Temple, Seeks Peace and Prosperity

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by the First Lady, Kumud Devi, visited the Kamakhya Temple today.

The Governor offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya and sought blessings for the peace, prosperity and development of the people of Assam.

Visiting the Shakti Shrine at the decent of ‘Nivritti’ this morning, the Governor offered puja at the sacred Shakti Peeth and prayed for the welfare and well-being of all sections of society. He also expressed his appreciation to the lakhs of devotees and pilgrims from across India and abroad whose participation contributed to the successful holding of the annual spiritual event, a press release said.

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