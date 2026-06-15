Guwahati: Assam Governor, Australian envoy discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

GUWAHATI: Australian Consul-General in Kolkata Bernard Lynch called on Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan and discussed strengthening cooperation in education, skill development, water management, tourism, renewable energy and critical minerals.

The Governor highlighted Assam’s strategic importance under the Act East Policy and invited greater Australian engagement in sectors such as tea, agriculture, food processing, tourism and renewable energy. He also called for enhanced academic partnerships, student exchanges and vocational training programmes.

Acharya showcased Assam’s biodiversity and tourism potential and encouraged greater collaboration in wildlife conservation, environmental sustainability and climate action. He also invited Australian delegations to visit the state to explore opportunities for cooperation.

Lynch appreciated Assam’s development initiatives and informed the Governor that an Australian Consulate-funded project is underway in Majuli. The initiative, implemented jointly by the University of Melbourne and IIT Guwahati, focuses on bio-engineering solutions to control riverbank erosion through Smart Villages for Climate Resilience.

Both sides expressed optimism about expanding cooperation and strengthening ties between Assam and Australia. Senior Economic Research Officer of the Australian Consulate-General in Kolkata, Anagha, accompanied the Consul-General during the visit, stated a press release.

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