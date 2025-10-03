Assam Governor Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday took part in a cleanliness drive at Solapara areas in Paltan bazar. He also interacted with the sanitation workers and distributed among them plant saplings, sweets etc.

On the occasion, the Governor paid solemn tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Mahamaya Than, Solapara. He offered floral tributes to both the souls whose ideals continue to guide the nation even today.

While taking stock of the living conditions of the safai karmis, the Governor enquired about the facilities made available to them including access to safe drinking water, education, and other welfare measures. He also appreciated their contribution to society.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Swachhata is not only a national mission but also the dream of Mahatma Gandhi. He emphasized that voluntary participation in keeping one’s surroundings clean can uplift society and eliminate health and hygiene-related issues. He, on the occasion called upon everyone to reaffirm their commitment to building a clean and beautiful Assam.

Acharya further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri by giving strong impetus to the cleanliness movement and by working tirelessly to make India clean, green, and beautiful. He said that the Prime Minister’s initiatives have transformed the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan into a people’s movement that reflects the values and aspirations of the nation.

To mark the occasion, the Governor planted a sapling, symbolizing his vision for a greener and healthier environment. He also offered prayers to Maa Durga during the event.

Commissioner GMC Dr. Lakshmi Priya, Mayor Mrigen Sarania and others were present on the occasion.

Later, the Governor along with the officials of Raj Bhavan paid floral tributes to Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, stated a press release.

