Assam Governor reiterates on scientific confluence to make life convenient

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that National Science Day holds great significance as it not only commemorates a landmark discovery in the field of science but also serves as a platform to highlight the importance of scientific research and innovation for the socio-economic development of the nation.

Addressing an assembly of the scientific community on the occasion of National Science Day at Assam Administrative Staff College here today, Kataria said that though National Science Day is celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman, the day holds great significance for the present generation. He said that the celebration of the day is also aimed at increasing the interest of the young generation in science.

Highlighting the significance of National Science Day, the Governor said that the celebration of the day reflects India's journey to becoming a global scientific superpower. By honouring the past, celebrating the present, and imagining the future, the occasion plays a significant role in shaping India's scientific progress. It is an opportunity that encourages people to build a developed nation by exploring and innovating in the field of science and technology for a better tomorrow.

The governor also said, "The nation has made significant progress in the field of science and technology. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon and India's strong vaccine development capability during the COVID-19 pandemics are notable achievements. Stating about Aditya L-1, the governor said that it has created a new history in space by reaching closer to the sun. India is making significant contributions to human welfare in various fields such as astronomy, space research, biotechnology, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence, the governor added.

Speaking about the theme of this year's National Science Day, which is "Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat," the Governor said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is achieving new success in the fields of science, technology, and innovation. To strengthen the foundation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government has promoted innovation, entrepreneurship, and startups. The emphasis is also being laid on making the country self-reliant through science and technology.

The governor, moreover, said that the nation has a rich history of scientific innovations and discoveries. The world has recognised the country's progress in indigenous technologies. INS Vikrant, the pride of the Indian Navy, is the country's first indigenously developed aircraft carrier. Besides, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed many aeronautical systems, missiles, and electronic technologies.

The Governor also said that to make the underlying objective of National Science Day successful, science will have to be popularized among the public, and students will have to be inspired by scientific discoveries. He also said that educational institutions can play an important role in this regard. He also urged the educational institutions to place more emphasis on organizing science exhibitions, workshops, lectures, etc. The New Education Policy 2020 also stresses research and development.

The governor also hailed the government for having started a separate university for science and technology.

It may be mentioned that the Governor also conferred State Science Awards and Parivesh Mitra Sanman on eminent personalities in recognition of their contributions to science and environmental conservation. He conferred the State Science Awards 2022 to Prof. Kamalendu Deb Krori (Lifetime Achievement Award, 2022) and the Young Scientist Awards 2022 to Dr. Moon Moon Devi, the State Science Awards 2023 to Prof. Kishori Mohan Pathak (Lifetime Achievement Award, 2023) (posthumous), and the Young Scientist Award to Dr. Debanga Raj Neog. Akash Science & Environment Education Centre Biswanath Chariali also received an award for Promoting Science & Technology, 2023. Apart from this, five distinguished people were also awarded Parivesh Mitra Samman 2023 for their excellent contribution to environmental protection, a press release said.

