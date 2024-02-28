Bodoland University to celebrate National Science Day

KOKRAJHAR: The faculty of Science and Technology, Bodoland University is all set to celebrate the National Science Day at the premises of the university on Wednesday with a day long programme.

The Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology, BU Prof. Sujit Deka, said the Faculty of Science & Technology, Bodoland University had fully prepared to celebrate the National Science Day (NSD) on Wednesday at the university premises with the theme, “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat,” that underscores the importance of homegrown solutions to address societal challenges and foster overall well-being. He said it will reflect a deliberate effort to arouse public interest in science, technology and innovation by highlighting the accomplishments of Indian scientists.

Deka said in connection with the celebration of NSD, they have invited Dr. Chakradhar Das, former Principal of Bongaigaon Polytechnic as the chief guest during the opening ceremony, who will deliver a popular talk in context with the theme for NSD-2024, and also will interact with the students after the opening ceremony. The brief agenda of the NSD- 2024 will include Registration of students from schools and participants of the exhibition, opening ceremony at Nileswar Brahma auditorium, interaction of students with resource person Dr. Chakradhar Das.

The exhibition of NSD would be inaugurated by Prof PK Patra, Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of Bodoland University followed by tours for school participants to various activity demonstrations, orchidarium, B.U. museum, Bambusetum, Stargazing through telescope, a brief lecture followed by the event by Manabendra Das, former Associate Professor, Birjhora Mahavidaylaya, Bongaigaon.

