Guwahati Hotel shootout: Police search Ghanakanta's rented house

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police conducted an extensive search of accused Ghanakanta's rented accommodation in Saukuchi on Friday in connection with the murder case. The search operation continued for nearly five hours, from 6 am to 11 am. Following the operation, police took Ghanakanta back to Latasil under tight security.

According to sources, Ghanakanta had been staying at the rented house in Saukuchi for the past year. Investigators are examining his movements following the alleged murder, particularly as he reportedly returned to the accommodation shortly after the incident.

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