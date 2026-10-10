Assam govt disburses ₹1.70 crore ex-gratia to families of deceased contractual staff

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has extended ex-gratia assistance totalling Rs 1.70 crore to 34 families of deceased contractual employees of the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department under its financial assistance programme.

Under the scheme, the next of kin of contractual employees who die while in service receive one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, P&RD Minister Atul Bora said the deceased employees had been an integral part of the department and that their loss was deeply felt by both their families and the department.

While acknowledging that financial assistance could not compensate for the loss of a loved one, the minister expressed hope that the support would provide meaningful relief to the bereaved families and help them cope with the challenges ahead.

Contractual employees have played an important role in implementing the state's rural development schemes and delivering services across rural areas.

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