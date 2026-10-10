Dimoria Tribals Protest for Land Rights, Demand Action Against Illegal Mutations

A CORRESPONDENT

DIMORIA, Oct 9: The Dimoria District Tribal Sangha staged a protest on Friday, demanding protection of the land rights of indigenous and tribal people, cancellation of illegal land mutations within tribal belts, land pattas for tribal residents and the removal of certain industrial units.

The protesters marched from the organisation's office to the Dimoria Co-District Commissioner's office, carrying banners and placards and raising slogans in support of their demands.

The organisation urged the administration to survey un-surveyed land in Dimoria at the earliest and takes steps to grant periodic land settlement. It also demanded the cancellation of illegal mutations carried out within tribal belts.

The Sangha sought compensation equivalent to three times the value of the land for people affected by the proposed high-voltage transmission line from Mizoram to Chantal in Sonapur, instead of the prescribed compensation. It also demanded that every tribal person be provided with a land patta covering 50 bighas.

The protesters further called for the removal of the ACC block-making unit allegedly operating at Sarutari village in Byrnihat and two cement industries in Purvanchal. They urged the administration to take necessary action regarding the legality of these industrial units and related issues.

The protesters called on the government and administration to address Dimoria's land-related problems and take immediate steps to safeguard the land rights of indigenous and tribal communities.

Following the protest, the organisation submitted a memorandum through the Dimoria Co-District Commissioner to the Chief Minister, the Education and Tribal Affairs Minister, the Revenue Minister, the local MLA and the District Commissioner, outlining its demands.

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