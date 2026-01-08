Assam: Guidelines for ‘Babu Aasoni’ for UG & PG students issued

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Higher Education Department of the Government of Assam has issued detailed guidelines for the implementation of “Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni”, a new financial assistance scheme aimed at supporting male students from economically weaker families pursuing higher education in the state.

As per an executive order issued from Dispur, the scheme will be implemented during the academic year 2025–26 and will provide Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-based monthly financial assistance to eligible male students enrolled in UG first-year and PG first-year courses in government and provincialized educational institutions in Assam.

The main objective of the scheme is to increase enrolment of male students from economically weaker sections in higher education, reduce dropout rates at undergraduate and postgraduate entry levels, improve Assam’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), and promote gender parity and social equity in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the eligibility criteria outlined in the guidelines, applicants must be male students domiciled in Assam. Their annual family income must be below Rs 4 lakh, and they must be enrolled as regular students in UG first-year or PG first-year courses. Only students from government or provincialized institutions are eligible. Married male students at the UG level are not eligible for the scheme. UG students availing the Banikanta Kakati Merit Award (Scooter Scheme) are excluded, and PG students receiving benefits under the Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerana Scheme are also not eligible.

As per the guidelines, selected first-year UG and PG students will receive financial assistance for 10 months per year. UG students will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while PG students will receive Rs 2,000 per month. No incentive will be paid during summer vacations or during vacations exceeding one month.

The financial assistance will be disbursed monthly through DBT directly into the students’ bank accounts.

