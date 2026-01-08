Assam: Vehicle owners urged to update documents before Magh Bihu

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Activities under the ongoing National Road Safety Month are continuing across Assam, with the Transport Department intensifying efforts to promote safer roads and responsible driving practices among all sections of society.

Reiterating Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision of making Assam an accident-free state, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Transport Department, Gautam Das, has appealed to vehicle owners to ensure that only technically and mechanically fit vehicles are allowed on the roads. He stressed the importance of keeping all mandatory documents valid and in order at all times.

As part of awareness campaigns and enforcement drives—particularly in the Guwahati metropolitan district—the department has prioritized the rectification of irregular vehicle documents and the correction of technical deficiencies that could endanger passenger safety. Officials noted that a significant number of vehicles are operating with expired documents due to non-payment of taxes, posing a serious risk to road safety.

The department has also flagged instances of large-scale tax evasion involving vehicles registered outside Assam but used for long-term commercial activities by multinational companies operating within the state. Such vehicles, officials clarified, must be re-registered in Assam and comply with applicable tax norms. Vehicles operating permanently in Guwahati are required to complete registration formalities with the District Transport Office, Kamrup (Metropolitan).

Appealing to vehicle owners ahead of the Magh Bihu festivities, the OSD urged them to resolve all document-related issues without delay to prevent unsafe and illegal vehicles from plying on state roads. He further advised owners to seek expert inspection immediately if even minor mechanical faults are detected, ensuring uninterrupted and safe transportation.

Vehicle owners were also encouraged to scrap unfit and obsolete vehicles at the earliest to reduce safety hazards and curb environmental pollution.

