Assam: Guidelines issued for conducting examinations in schools

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has issued guidelines for conducting the Formative Assessment (FA), Summative Assessment (SA), and annual examinations for the academic session 2024-2025 from class III to class VIII.

According to the guidelines, for classes III to VIII, the FA1 exam was to be conducted for 50 marks in the month of June. The SA1 exam shall be conducted in the month of September for 100 marks. FA2 exam for 50 marks will be conducted in December, and SA2 exam for classes III, IV, VI, and VII will be conducted in the month of February 2025, and for classes V and VII, the annual examination will be conducted in February 2025.

Further, SCERT said that SA1 will include the portion of the syllabus covered from April to September, SA2 will include the portion of the syllabus covered from October to February, and the annual examination of classes V and VIII will cover the syllabus of the whole year. The final record based on this assessment will be 10% from FA1, 35% from SA1, 10% from FA2, 35% from SA2, and 10% from Gunotsav.

The guidelines further said, “In case of students who fail to appear in FA1, SA1, FA2, SA2, or the annual examination, they will not be considered to be promoted to the next grade. Parents/guardians will be informed from time to time. In cases of classes V and VIII, holding back of students will be decided on the basis of the achievement level of students in the annual examination. The consideration for promotion to the next higher grade will be either 50% of the total marks or 45% of the Learning Outcome tested.”

“In case of students holding back in the examinations in classes V and VIII, they will be identified by the first summative assessment (SA), and necessary scaffolding will be provided on a regular basis up to the annual examination. If the child fails to achieve the expected learning outcome by annual examination, then further remedial measures will be provided by teachers to those children to fill up their learning gap and allow them to sit for re-examination. If again the child fails to show expected results, then a discussion will be held amongst the School Management Committee (SMC) members and parents to come to a common consensus regarding holding back the child in classes V and VIII,” the guidelines further said.

The guidelines are also issued for the teachers regarding these examinations. “The students of classes V and VIII who are unable to show positive outcomes in the first summative assessment (SA), the teacher will take necessary remedial measures until they appear in the annual examination so that those students can achieve the desired learning outcomes,” the guidelines said.

The guidelines further said, “The students of classes V and VIII who will be unable to perform in the second summative assessment (SA) as per the expected outcome, teachers need to make the necessary arrangements for rigorous and continuous remedial teaching for them. If a student fails to achieve eligibility after supplementary teaching and re-examination, the headmaster of the school will make a decision after consulting with the members of the school committee and parents. In case of students who fail to appear in the annual examination of classes V and VIII due to unavoidable reasons, their achievement level will be calculated on the basis of FA1, SA1, FA2, SA2, and Gunotsav.”

