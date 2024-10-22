Assam: Guwahati Jal Board’s Temporary Water Shutdown Sparks Outrage

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board has temporarily suspended water supply in the Geetanagar zone and surrounding areas on Monday. However, residents of the affected areas have expressed frustration and disappointment, stating that this is not an isolated incident.

Residents criticized the Jal Board, saying that frequent shutdowns under the guise of “urgent maintenance work” have become a norm. They lamented that despite paying significant amounts for water every month, they receive irregular and low-pressure supply. “This is not the first time we’re facing this issue. It happens often, and every time, it’s the same old excuse,” said a resident. Another resident echoed similar sentiments, “We don’t receive regular water supply, and even when we do, the pressure is very low. There are always thousands of problems.”

According to Jal Board officials, the shutdown was necessitated by a pipeline leakage in the main transmission pipeline at Krishna Nagar, Chandmari. “As soon as the work is completed, water supply will be resumed,” an official assured. However, residents demanded improved services, citing their monthly payments. “If we’re paying so much, we expect better service. The problem needs to be fixed as soon as possible,” said a resident.

The affected areas include Tarun Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Bhaskar Nagar, Anil Nagar, Kharguli, Narikolbari, Ambikagiri Nagar, Panbazar, Latashil, etc.

The recurring water supply issues have left residents seeking permanent solutions. “We’re fed up with the Jal Board’s excuses. We need a reliable water supply,” said one resident.

Another added, “We pay so much and thus expect better service. Fix the problem.” The Guwahati Jal Board must address these concerns and work towards providing efficient and reliable water services to its customers, said the affected residents.

