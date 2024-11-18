Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Improper Waste Disposal

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its crackdown on businesses flouting waste disposal norms in a bid to curb improper garbage management across the city. As part of its recent enforcement drive, GMC sealed Kuber Auto House and V2 Mall in Paltan Bazaar for failing to comply with waste disposal regulations.

Additionally, Bajaj Scooter House was slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 40,000 for littering and violating the prescribed waste management guidelines. The stringent actions are part of GMC's broader initiative to ensure cleanliness and promote responsible waste management practices among the city's commercial establishments.

The GMC has reiterated that all businesses must adhere to the established waste management protocols to avoid penalties and possible sealing of their premises. The corporation has vowed to continue the drive to keep Guwahati clean and sustainable, urging citizens and businesses alike to contribute towards maintaining the city's hygiene standards.

The crackdown serves as a stern warning to commercial enterprises that non-compliance with waste management norms will not be tolerated, with the GMC committed to making Guwahati a cleaner and greener city.

Also read: Guwahati: GMC revamps waste management system with authorized NGOs