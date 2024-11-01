Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Seals Two Eateries at Christian Basti

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a surprise raid, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Food Safety Department joined forces to seal two well-known food joints, Keri Beri and Tando Zing, located in the Christian Basti area. The raid was conducted on Wednesday night following an investigation that exposed shocking violations of health and safety norms.

During the raid conducted, officials were met with disturbing scenes. “Rotting food, improper waste management, and deplorable kitchen conditions were just some of the alarming issues identified. The restaurants’ disregard for basic hygiene standards raised serious concerns about the health and well-being of customers,” said an official.

Further investigation revealed that the eateries were operating beyond the permitted hours, contributing to noise pollution, littering pavements, and clogging drains. This violation of the rules led the authorities to take action quickly. “We received multiple complaints about these restaurants operating till midnight, exceeding the allowed time,” said a GMC official. “Upon inspection, we were disgusted by the kitchen’s condition. If people saw it, they would stop eating here altogether. The kitchen spaces are so unhygienic that it will create significant health risks to consumers,” they stated.

The light of these findings led authorities to seal these two restaurants, ensuring they cease operations until further notice.

