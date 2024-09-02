Assam: Guwahati Police Seized Palm Oil-Laden Truck, 3 Thieves Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Azara PS arrested 3 thieves , named as Md Shahjamal Seikh (25), Md Shariful Islam (19), both from Dhubri and Md Sofiur Islam (35) of Bijni. The thieves stole a truckload of 1350 cartons of palm oil packets, valued at Rs. 11,75,000 from the Azara Rail yard. Originally destined for Dhubri, the seized truck (AS01 NC 2314) was diverted by the thugs with the goods towards Alipurduar. Further investigation is going on.

