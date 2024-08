Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) under Panbazar Police Station arrested three thieves at the 2 No. Rail gate. They were found in possession of a 6 kg bell, reportedly stolen from a temple in Khetri. Legal action has been initiated.

