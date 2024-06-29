Assam Holds Conference to Empower Autonomous Councils for Tribal Development

GUWAHATI: Spelling out the purpose of the two-day conference of the ten autonomous councils in the state today, Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Speaker Biswajit Daimary said that the 'conference is important for'strengthening and empowerment of autonomous councils for effective implementation of the provision of relevant acts, rules, regulations, laws, bye-laws, etc.' He said that the ALA would also hold such a conference for three autonomous councils belonging to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Earlier, Minister of Tribal Affairs Dr. Ranoj Pegu inaugurated a conference in the presence of ALA Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, and ministers UG Brahman and Nandita Garlosa.

In his welcome address, Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "Around 17.5 percent of the state's population are STs (scheduled tribes), and the State Government has been working for the development of these people. The State Government has taken up developmental work for the seven autonomous councils under the Department of Tribal Affairs and the Moran, Matak, and Kamatapur autonomous councils under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. The government has also taken measures for the development of the Ashoms and the Chutias."

Hazarika appealed to the autonomous councils to ensure the development of scheduled tribes and underdeveloped indigenous people in the state with a proper thrust on education.

In his inaugural speech, Dr. Ranoj Pegu said, "These autonomous councils were formed for the linguistic, cultural, and ethnic security of the tribal people, besides their educational and economic development. The activities and objectives of autonomous councils should be different from those of panchayats and civil bodies. The autonomous councils need to keep these qualitative and quantitative differences. The councils need to lay stress on the preservation of tribal tradition, pride, and self-respect, besides working for the development of their languages and the preservation of their cultures."

Dr. Pegu appealed to the autonomous councils to reap the benefits of Mission Basundhara to solve the age-old land-related problems of the tribal people.

Minister UG Brahma said, "There was a time when the movement for autonomy was viewed in a negative way. However, now people have been given the opportunity to develop themselves by encouraging autonomy."

The Chief Executive Members (CEMs), Deputy CEMs, EMs, and chairpersons of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Mising Autonomous Council, Tiwa Autonomous Council, Deori Autonomous Council, Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council, Moran Autonomous Council, Matak Autonomous Council, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council, and Kamatapur Autonomous Council were present at the conference that will conclude on June 29.

The CEMs of the autonomous councils raised the hurdles they face, demands, objections, and suggestions in their respective speeches.

