Assam: HS final exam 2026 in Feb-Mar; online form filling from Oct 22

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has announced that the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 will be held in February-March 2026.The online form fill-up process for the examination will begin on October 22 and continue until November 25, 2025. ASSEB has instructed heads of all institutions to inform students promptly to ensure that no eligible student is left out of the online registration process.

The Board clarified that no provisional or offline form fill-up will be permitted this year. Students who fail to submit their forms within the stipulated time will not be allowed to appear in the HS Final Examination 2026.It needs to be noted that a student's registration number remains valid for a maximum period of five years from the date of registration. After that, re-registration with special permission from ASSEB is required before the form fill-up process begins.

In line with the government notification on November 7, 2022, examination and centre fees are exempted for candidates of government, provincialized, and recognized venture schools/colleges whose parental annual income does not exceed Rs 2 lakh.

In a notification, ASSEB further clarified that only students from permitted and recognized streams will be treated as regular candidates. Students from institutions that are permitted but not yet recognized, or that lack subject-wise permission, will be treated as Institutional Private (I.P.) candidates and will have to pay the prescribed I.P. fees, and no subject change will be allowed during or after the form fill-up process.

As per the notification, the fee structure for the regular candidates requires them to pay Rs 900 as the examination fee, Rs 350 as the centre fee, and Rs 100 per subject for practical. Institutional private candidates are required to pay Rs 1,200 as the examination fee, Rs 350 as the centre fee, and Rs 100 per subject for practical. Compartmental candidates appearing for a single subject have to pay Rs 750 as the examination fee, Rs 350 as the centre fee, and Rs 100 per subject for practical, while those appearing for all subjects are required to pay Rs 1,200, Rs 350, and Rs 100 per subject, respectively. Candidates under Betterment or Reappearance have to pay Rs 1,200 as the examination fee, Rs 350 as the centre fee, and Rs 100 per subject for practical. Those under the Certain Subject category have to pay Rs 760, Rs 350, and Rs 100 per subject, respectively. Each institution conducting the online form fill-up process is also required to pay an affiliation fee of Rs 1,000.

In a separate notification, the Board detailed the conditions for candidates under the Betterment, Reappearance, Certain Subject, Compartmental, and Repeat categories. Students who passed the HS Final Examination 2025 are allowed to appear in up to four subjects to improve their scores, while those opting for reappearance could appear in all subjects, with the better result being retained. Candidates under the Certain Subject scheme are required to obtain prior permission, while those under the Compartmental or Repeat categories could reappear either in the failed subject or in all subjects, respectively, within their registration validity.

