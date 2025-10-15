Pedalling Towards Progress : Assam Empowers Students With Free Bicycles

Guwahati : In a remarkable step towards promoting education and empowering rural youth, the Government of Assam has been providing free bicycles to students of Class IX, helping them overcome transportation challenges and ensuring regular attendance in schools.
Over the last three years, more than 6.93 lakh bicycles have been distributed to students across the state, enabling thousands of young learners to pedal their way to education. This year, an additional 3 lakh students will receive bicycles under the initiative, further strengthening the government’s commitment to accessible and equitable education.
Officials said the scheme has had a transformative impact, especially in rural and remote areas, where long distances often discouraged students, particularly girls from continuing their studies. The initiative not only boosts school attendance but also fosters confidence, independence, and motivation among the youth.
By empowering students to take charge of their education, the Assam government aims to create a generation of self-reliant, inspired, and educated citizens ready to contribute to the state’s progress.
This bicycle initiative truly symbolizes motion not just on the roads of Assam, but towards a brighter, more educated future.