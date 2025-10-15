Pedalling Towards Progress : Assam Empowers Students With Free Bicycles

Guwahati : In a remarkable step towards promoting education and empowering rural youth, the Government of Assam has been providing free bicycles to students of Class IX, helping them overcome transportation challenges and ensuring regular attendance in schools.

Over the last three years, more than 6.93 lakh bicycles have been distributed to students across the state, enabling thousands of young learners to pedal their way to education. This year, an additional 3 lakh students will receive bicycles under the initiative, further strengthening the government’s commitment to accessible and equitable education.