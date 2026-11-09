Guwahati: Unauthorised firecracker stalls encroach upon footpaths, worsen traffic congestion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Temporary firecracker stalls occupying footpaths and roadside spaces ahead of Diwali added to traffic congestion in Fancy Bazar, forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway and making movement difficult for commuters.

The unauthorised occupation of pedestrian spaces narrowed the already congested roads, leaving vehicles struggling to pass through the busy commercial hub. Residents and regular commuters alleged that they had remained stuck in traffic for hours, with little visible intervention from the authorities.

A commuter said, "What is the point of having footpaths if vendors are allowed to occupy the entire space? People are being forced onto the road, and vehicles cannot move either. We have been stuck here for hours. There is absolutely no regulation."

Residents also questioned whether the temporary firecracker stalls had the necessary licences and complied with safety regulations. They claimed that the district administration had not permitted roadside sales at the locations in question.

"Who is checking whether these shops have licences? Firecrackers are not ordinary goods. There are safety regulations governing their sale, but nobody seems to be monitoring what is happening here. If the administration has not permitted roadside sales, how are these stalls operating openly?" another resident asked.

Commuters said the absence of proper demarcation and traffic arrangements had worsened the situation. They also raised concerns over pedestrian safety and the enforcement of fire safety regulations.

Residents urged the district administration, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and traffic police to verify vendors' licences, regulate temporary stalls, clear encroached footpaths and ensure smooth traffic movement.

They said festive business should not compromise public safety or commuters' convenience.

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