Assam: IIT Guwahati faculty member Debabrata Sikdar named ‘Emerging Leader 2023’

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s Prof. Debabrata Sikdar, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, has been named an Emerging Leader 2023 by the prestigious Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter, published by IOP Publishing. This accolade recognizes early career researchers who exhibit exceptional talent and promise in their respective fields.

Prof. Sikdar has been honoured for his remarkable contributions to condensed matter physics, particularly in the areas of nanophotonic and metamaterial devices. The Emerging Leaders designation is awarded based on a rigorous selection process by the journal’s Editorial Board and is reserved for researchers who completed their PhD in 2013 or later and have demonstrated exceptional potential in their research.

Prof. Sikdar’s research focusses on developing novel nanophotonic and metamaterial devices that promise to revolutionize conventional photonic systems by reducing their footprint and energy consumption. His notable contributions include: proposing nanoparticle meta-grids to improve light extraction from LEDs; designing electro-tunable smart windows and radiative cooler technologies; utilizing the epsilon-near-zero effect in nanophotonic metamaterials for dynamic optical modulation; and innovating metamaterials to enhance and redistribute local electric and magnetic fields.

These advancements reflect the state-of-the-art research being conducted at the Sikdar Nanophotonics and Metamaterials Research Group (SNMG) at IIT Guwahati, stated a press release.

