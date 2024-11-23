Assam Industrial Development Corporation bags Swachh Industrial Park award

GUWAHATI: The Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) has bagged the ‘Swachh Industrial Park’ award in the Jury category across all segments in the ‘Swachh Industrial Park’ campaign initiated by FICCI. Shri AIDC MD Manvendra Pratap Singh received the award from Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal.

The campaign was launched to encourage and promote cleanliness in industrial parks of the country in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.’ Altogether nearly 140 government parks across 18 states were assessed across categories like environmental sustainability, waste management, and infrastructure, and 11 states were shortlisted for awards, a press release said.

