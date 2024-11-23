Guwahati: Smart streetlight failure worsens safety concerns in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati, once known for its vibrant nightlife, is now struggling to contain a surge in chain-snatching incidents. The city’s transformation into a perilous maze, especially after sunset, has left residents on edge. Despite the installation of smart streetlights in various areas, many streets remain poorly lit, providing cover for miscreants.

Victims report brazen attacks, with offenders targeting women and elderly pedestrians. The police have increased patrols in response, but the public remains concerned. Residents urge authorities to address the gaps in lighting and security, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to restore confidence and safety in the city.

The ambitious project to install 20,667 smart streetlights, allocated Rs. 83.96 crore, promised to illuminate the city’s dark corners using advanced technology. However, its execution has fallen short, leaving residents disappointed. Complaints of poor illumination are widespread, with many street lights either flickering or remaining nonfunctional within weeks of installation.

In Beltola, the lights worked for just two days, according to a disheartened resident. Kahilipara residents continue to navigate poorly lit street lights daily, with many expressing concerns over safety and increased vulnerability to crime. A regular commuter shared her experience, stating, “If you’re driving, it is manageable, but walking? It’s risk.” She recounted an incident where she felt someone was following her, forcing her to quicken her pace and remain vigilant.

The poorly lit roads not only create an uneasy atmosphere but also serve as potential hotspots for criminal activities, amplifying fears among locals. The city’s much-touted smart street lighting initiative, which promised a centralized control system with real-time monitoring, has failed to deliver tangible results. “We were promised well-lit streets that would keep us safe,” a frustrated resident said. “Now it feels like we’ve been left in the dark—literally and figuratively.”

As concerns mount, residents urge authorities to expedite the implementation of the smart lighting project to address safety and restore confidence in public spaces.

