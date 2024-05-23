Assam: Inquiry officer recommends action against HS school principal in-charge

Illegal collection of fees from students revealed

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An inquiry into the allegations of collection of fees from students by the principal in charge of Chandra Nath Sarma H.S. School in the Sonitpur District, Meenakshi Goswami, found the allegation to be correct. The inquiry conducted by the Deputy Director of Secondary Education, Rumi Choudhury, also revealed that the collected amount was not deposited in the school’s bank account, and it was kept cash in hand with the principal in charge.

The Director of Education ordered the inquiry into the allegation on April 10, 2024, after a news report regarding the collection of fees by the principal in charge of the higher secondary school on April 9, 2024.

Deputy Director of Secondary Education Rumi Choudhury went to the school on April 24 and submitted the report of her findings on April 30, 2024, to the Director of Secondary Education. On May 5, the Director of Secondary Education submitted the report to the Secretary, Department of Secondary Education.

During her inquiry, the Deputy Director of Secondary Education found that the school collected fees by using the term ‘festival fees’ from Class VI to Class XII. The details of the amount collected year-wise, according to the inquiry report, are: Rs 2,42,000 in 2018; Rs 2,71,600 in 2019; Rs 4,21,600 in 2021; Rs 4,45,400 in 2022; and Rs 5,28,000 in 2023.

The school did not collect any fees in 2020 due to COVID.

As per the statements of Meenakshi Goswami, principal in charge, and Mohini Kumar Nath, president of the SMDC (School Management and Development Committee) of Chandra Nath Sarma Higher Secondary School, the amount was taken from all the students after taking a resolution by the SMDC of the school for observation of various festivals and various other works.

The report further said, “The collected amount is not kept in any bank account and is kept with the principal in charge. As per the expenditure report produced by the principal in charge, the collected amount has been utilised for different occasions like Saraswati Puja celebration, Sankardev Tithi, Independence Day, Freshers’ Social, school compound cleaning, and other repairing works from 2018–2023. A balance amount of Rs. 1,88,120, as per the expenditure report for the year 2024, is kept with the principal in charge as cash in hand.”

The inquiry officer stated, “In view of the above facts and circumstances, it has become evident that there is a gross violation of the RTE Act, 2009, as well as the Government notification No. PMA(S)-e-252439, dated June 24, 2023, and notification No. PMA(S) 93/2016/9, dated June 13, 2016. As such, the authority may initiate necessary action against the delinquent incumbent as deem fit and proper.”

Also Read: Fee waiver for BPL students in government schools of Assam (sentinelassam.com)