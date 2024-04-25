Fee waiver for BPL students in government schools of Assam

Students from Class VI to XII to get benefit

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There is good news for BPL students of Classes VI to XII of government and provincialised schools as the Assam government has decided to continue with its scheme for waiver of all kinds of fees for students from families with an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh under the RTE Act, 2009.

The Director of Secondary Education, Assam has instructed all the heads of institutions of Government and Provincialised Secondary Schools of Assam under the Directorate not to levy any kind of fees on the students studying in Classes VI to X and also from the students of Class-XI and XII whose parental annual income from all sources is below Rs.2 lakh.

It should be noted that, in a bid to implement the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the Assam government has been providing free textbooks, free uniform, and waiving of fees, etc. to impart free and compulsory education to all the students studying in government and Provincialised Secondary Schools under the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.

In this regard, the Assam government issued a notification dated June 24, 2023 notifying that no government or Provincialised Higher Secondary Schools and Senior Secondary Schools of Assam will take fees including Admission fee, Examination fee, Contingency fee, Game fee, Magazine fee, Festival fee, Cultural fee, Badge and Identity Card fee, Scout and Guide fee, Student Union fee, Library fee, Development fee, Laboratory fee and any other ancillary fee from the Below Poverty Level (BPL) students taking admission into Class-XI and XII, subject to fulfilment of terms and conditions.

However, upon receipt of reports that Heads of some Secondary Schools are collecting fees from the students during the ongoing admission process, the Directorate of Secondary Education swung into action and instructed all the Heads of Institutions of Government and Provincialised Secondary Schools of Assam under it not to levy any kind of fees on the students studying in class VI-X and from the students of Class XI and XII whose parental annual income from all sources is below Rs. 2 lakh, bringing relief to these BPL families.

Meanwhile, the new academic session for Classes VI to X has already started and the admission process for Class XI started from April 23 and will continue till May 2.

Also Read: Assam: 75.4% students cleared HSLC exam in Tinsukia district (sentinelassam.com)