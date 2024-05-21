Assam: Teachers’ crisis at Kokrajhar Government HS & MP School

KOKRAJHAR: One of the pioneer educational institutions of lower Assam, Kokrajhar Government HS & MP School situated in the heart of Kokrajhar town is on the brink of being closed any time soon as this year the school authority fails to carry out the admission process in the higher secondary level due to lack of teachers as only four teachers are in their services in four streams Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational courses. It is learnt that neither the Education department of Government of Assam nor the BTC authority have kept an eye on the crisis of this premier institution. As per reliable sources, over 200 students applied for the admission in Arts and Science in class-XI but the school authority is not in a position to start the admission because of lack of teachers. The school has over three hundred students in the ME and High School section.

This correspondent visited the school today to inquire about the current status of the school and other shortcomings. The school which was established in 1936 played a key role in enlightening the local students by giving quality education under the founder Headmaster Padmashri Modaram Brahma (1936 to 1947). The school was government aided from 1936 to 1962 and became Government HS &MP School since 1962. The school was very popular for its football team as this school became champion in national level football tournament, Subrato Cup, twice in New Delhi and the Philik Choudhury football tournament. The school reached the quarter and semi finals many times in the Subroto cup in New Delhi. The school was the best football player producer in the state along with good education.

Talking to ‘The Sentinel’, the Principal of Kokrajhar Government HS&MP School, Rakhao Bwiswmuthiary said the school was running with lack of teachers. He said the Commerce stream was discontinued two years back due to lack of teachers and vocational courses will be closed from this year as there is not a single teacher left. Replying to queries, he said there were only 36 teachers up to class-X and only 4 in Higher Secondary level in four streams. As narrated by him, the Science stream and Arts stream had only 2 teachers each. In Science stream, there is one teacher each in Physics and Botany while Chemistry, Zoology and Mathematics departments have no teachers, he said adding that Chemistry and Zoology departments had no teachers since the last 20 and 15 years respectively. Similarly, in Arts stream, History, Bodo, Assamese, Geography, Political Science and Hindi departments have no teachers since long other than English and Education departments which have one each teacher, he said adding that there had been 96 teachers when he joined the school in 1996 but now it is reduced to 42 up to class-XI. He also said the vacancy posts were increasing due to retirement and death but these vacancies have not been filled up by the government of Assam despite repeated requests due to the reasons best known to them.

Basumatary said for the greater interest of the future of the students, the school authority was compelled to hire some guest teachers for the subjects-Political Science, History, Bodo, Assamese, Mathematics and Chemistry etc. but managing for their little incentives is very tough.

When asked if the school authority had approached the higher authority of the concerned department, he said they have approached the higher authority many times. They have submitted memorandum to the Minister of Education Dr. Ranoj Pegu during his visit to Kokrajhar requesting him to fill up the vacancy posts for smooth run of the school but nothing has happened so far. He further said, the school authority was in a helpless state at the lack of positive response from the government.

