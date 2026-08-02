Assam invokes ESMA to ban strikes in oil and gas sector for six months from July 28, 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has prohibited strikes by employees engaged in the state’s oil and gas sector for a period of six months with effect from July 28, 2026, by invoking the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980.

According to a notification issued by the Political (A) Department, Dispur, the Governor of Assam, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980, ordered the prohibition of strikes after being satisfied that such a measure was necessary and expedient in the public interest. The notification states that the ban will apply to officers, workmen, contract labourers, tanker drivers and khalasis engaged in the oil and gas sector.

It further clarifies that the order covers services in any oilfield or refinery, as well as any establishment or undertaking involved in the production, supply or distribution of petroleum, petroleum products and natural gas, as defined under the provisions of the Act.

The prohibition on strikes will remain in force for six months from July 28, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The notification was issued by the Home and Political Department, Government of Assam, under the authority of the Governor.

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