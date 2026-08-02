Guwahati

Gauhati University launches NE’s first UG Minor course in Quantum Technology from 2026

Gauhati University launches the Northeast’s first UG Minor in Quantum Technology, aligned with the National Quantum Mission from Aug 2026.
Quantum Technology
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AZARA: Gauhati University (GU) has launched an Undergraduate Minor Degree Course in Quantum Technology, becoming the first higher education institution in the Northeast to introduce such a programme.

The programme, aligned with the National Quantum Mission (NQM) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, will commence from the academic session beginning in August 2026.

  The 18-credit, six-semester programme has been designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will follow the Model Curriculum on Quantum Technologies jointly developed by the DST and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in December 2024.

  The minor course will be offered alongside regular BTech and BE programmes. Engineering students entering their third semester from institutions will be eligible to enrol, with the programme continuing up to the eighth semester.

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UG Minor course
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