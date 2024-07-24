Assam: Items from Railways, Power Department and temples recovered from dumping zone

A Correspondent

BOKO: Police personnel from Jambari Police Patrol Post along with the local people of Jambari, Satabari and other nearby places, caught three men and recovered massive items of Railway, Power Department and temples from a dump at Satabari village under Boko Police Station on Tuesday. Jambari Police Patrol Post in-charge Gobordhon Patgiri confirmed that in the morning, a police team led by him along with local public, launched a search operation in a dumping zone and recovered many items.

“There has been a significant increase in the number of thieves in the Satabari area. That is why people of the area along with the police have been patrolling the area and recovered several items from the dumping site,” said IC Gobordhon Patgiri.

However, people of the area alleged that in the past too, the police recovered many items from the same dumping site but did not take any proper action regarding it. They also alleged that many immoral activities have been going on in the area and they have been requesting administration to close the site as soon as possible.

Jambari Police Patrol Post in-charge Gobordhon Patgiri confirmed that the owner of the dumping site is Sahjahan Ali. Both the owner and the manager are absconding. IC Patgiri said that they have started an investigation regarding the case. They apprehended three persons - Babul Rabha, Ainuddin Ahmed and Injamul Haque. Police handed over Babul Rabha along with the railway items to the Railway Police Force. The “Chaygaon Industrial Growth Centre” is situated in under Satabari area. More than 60 industries are situated in the Chaygaon Industrial Growth Centre.

Meanwhile, Kamrup District BJP president Anjan Goswami raised serious concern over the matter and requested the Assam Police Department to take necessary actions for those who were involved.

