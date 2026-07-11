Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Slams Assam Budget 2026–27 as Unrealistic and Misleading

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has stated that the Assam Government’s Budget for the financial year 2026-27 does not reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people. Instead, the budget merely documents a vision of an imagined Assam without providing any realistic roadmap for implementation. Under such circumstances, the budget can only be described as a compilation of unrealistic dreams.

In a joint statement, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan described the budget as “nothing more than a game of numbers and an unrealistic display of statistics.” They said the budget offers no practical roadmap to address the real problems faced by the people of Assam. Gogoi and Bhuyan said, “The government proudly claims that the size of the State Budget has nearly tripled over the past decade to Rs 2,00,782 crore in 2025-26, and that the share of capital expenditure has increased from 58 percent to 85 percent.

Also Read: No Link between Zubeen Garg portrait row and Japanese PM's Assam visit: Lurinjyoti Gogoi