DIBRUGARH: Lurinjyoti Gogoi suffers third straight electoral defeat in Khowang

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major political setback for the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), its President Lurinjyoti Gogoi has suffered a third consecutive electoral defeat, losing the high-stakes Khowang Assembly constituency to Chakradhar Gogoi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to final election figures, Lurinjyoti Gogoi secured 57,054 votes, while Chakradhar Gogoi emerged victorious with 67,038 votes, registering a clear and decisive margin. The result reaffirms the BJP's continued dominance in Upper Assam and underscores a deepening crisis within AJP's leadership.

The Khowang loss marks a hat-trick of electoral defeats for Lurinjyoti Gogoi across major elections. In the 2021 Assam Assembly Election, he contested from two constituencies and lost in both. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, he failed to secure victory, and now in the 2026 Assembly Election, Gogoi suffered his third consecutive defeat.

This pattern highlights a consistent inability to translate political visibility into electoral success, raising serious concerns about Gogoi's leadership effectiveness and AJP's long-term viability. The Khowang constituency witnessed significant electoral tension and violence, which became a defining feature of the campaign, with clashes between BJP and AJP supporters arising in several areas. The BJP accused AJP workers of engaging in targeted attacks during campaigning.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi himself reported an attack on his vehicle, further escalating tensions. A police raid at Gogoi's residence ahead of polling also intensified political confrontation. Such incidents contributed to a perception of instability and disorder, which analysts believe may have alienated undecided and moderate voters.

Key factors behind his defeat include the BJP's well-organized cadre network and sustained presence at the booth level, which gave Chakradhar Gogoi a decisive structural advantage.

Repeated defeats of its president have weakened AJP's credibility among voters, particularly in rural constituencies like Khowang. The defeat in Khowang is not merely an individual loss but a symbolic setback for the Assam Jatiya Parishad as a regional force.

Also Read: Khowang Election 2026: Chakradhar Gogoi vs Lurinjyoti Gogoi