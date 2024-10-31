Assam: Kamrup road safety committee meeting focuses on reducing accidents

A Correspondent

Rangia: The District Road Safety Committee meeting for the Kamrup district held on Wednesday in the Integrated District Commissioner's office at Amingaon focused on measures to prevent road accidents and reduce fatalities in the district.

Officials from the police, transport, PWD, and various road construction agencies, including the NHAI and NHIDCL, took part in the meeting that was presided over by District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. The meeting emphasised the importance of raising awareness on road safety, particularly among the youth, to reduce the number of road accidents. The DC directed the Inspectors of Schools of the district to submit a list of schools and colleges located in accident-prone areas, particularly along national highways and main roads in the district, within a week. The meeting also decided to visit one such school and college before the next DRSC meeting and take steps to promote awareness of road safety rules in such institutions.

During the meeting, representatives from the Police and Transport Departments reported that regular drives are being conducted in various locations to monitor traffic violations within the district. Kamrup District Transport Officer Manoj Kumar Choudhury stated that, as part of the action against traffic rule violators, a total of 24 driving licenses were suspended in September and 10 in October. The District Road Safety Committee also handed over 65 reflective sticks and 120 reflective jackets to the Kamrup traffic police in today's meeting.

