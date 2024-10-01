District Road Safety Committee meeting held under chairmanship of DC Ankur Bharali in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting for the month of September was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, ACS at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur on Monday.

The District Commissioner opened the meeting by welcoming all stakeholders and asked the concerned officials to give a brief of the Action Taken Report in the context of the decisions taken in the last DRSC meeting. At the very outset the DC reiterated the importance and significance of DRSC meeting with regards to minimizing road accidents in the district. Terming the non-wearing of helmets as one of the major menaces in ensuring road safety Bharali suggested taking of road safety pledge/oath by the students of all schools of the district once a week during their morning assembly wherein they will act as foot soldiers preventing their elders and family members to ride a vehicle without helmet. The District Commissioner also directed the stakeholders primarily the DTO to liaise with police administration and conduct drives against non-wearing of helmets police station wise at least 4 days a month to actually create a positive impact.

He also stressed upon the reviewing of iRAD (Integrated Road Accident Database) figures in each DRSC meeting hereof and to look into all the latest guidelines with regards to Hit & Run cases be it insurance compensation, penal provisions and others. Today’s meeting further included discussions on the place of installation of the proposed Clock Tower, availability of breath analysers, fluorescent vests and signal equipment by the enforcement authorities, curbing wrong lane driving, trimming of roadside trees wherever it can pose a threat to life and safety and other related issues. Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur Barun Purkayastha, IPS urged everyone to be extra alert in view of the upcoming festival season.

Additional District Commissioner Twahir Alam, Superintending Engineer of PWRD, Sonitpur and Biswanath Road Circle, Tezpur Ajit Kumar Medhi, Chairperson of Tezpur Development Authority and all members and concerned stakeholders of DRSC were present in the meeting.

