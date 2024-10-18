Assam: Kati Bihu Celebration Held at Kamrup Metro

GUWAHATI: Kati Bihu, celebrated on Thursday at Hahara Krishi Pathar, Sonapur, Kamrup Metro in accordance with the local traditions under the aiges of the District Agriculture Office, Kamrup (Metro). Following the traditions of Kati Bihu, residents of Hahara Pathar, lit earthen lamps at their houses, paddy fields, and in front of the Tulsi plant, praying for a good harvest.

IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam and Agriculture Production Commissioner Aruna Rajoria took part in the program as the Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion she emphasized on the need to focus on cultivation in peri urban areas. SDAO Kamrup, Moushumi Hazarika Bhuyan and other departmental Officials explained about the different ongoing schemes of the Agriculture Department to the farmers. In the programme, progressive farmers were felicitated, with 15 farmers receiving Horticulture Kits and 5 farmers receiving PMFBY policies from Sonapur and Khetri area.

At the end of the programme, residents performed Ayoti Naam near the Tulsi plant and earthen lamps were ceremoniously lit in paddy fields by Aruna Rajoria and IAS, Director of Agriculture, Bhaskar Pegu, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Kati Bihu Celebrated Across the State with Traditional Fervour (sentinelassam.com)