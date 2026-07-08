Assam Launches ‘Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan’ to Promote Birthday Tree Plantation

A CORRESPONDENT

SONAPUR: Assam Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Tuesday launched the ‘Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan’ (Birthday Green Pledge Garden) initiative at Topatoli in Sonapur under Dimoria Assembly Constituency.

The initiative aims to establish one birthday green pledge garden in each of the state’s 126 Assembly constituencies, where citizens can celebrate birthdays by planting saplings and taking a pledge to protect nature.

During the launch programme, two-year-old Bhaswika Talukdar marked her birthday by planting a sapling, becoming one of the first participants in the initiative. Minister Mallabaruah said the programme would encourage public participation in environmental conservation by creating an emotional bond between people and trees planted on special occasions. He said the Forest Department would maintain the gardens and ensure the long-term survival of the planted trees. Dr Tapan Das, MLA, Dimoria, and senior Forest Department officials were present at the event.

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