Assam: Leprosy Detection Programme Launched in Kamrup Metropolitan District

GUWAHATI: Under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme, a leprosy detection campaign has been launched in Kamrup Metropolitan District from November 5 to November 18, along with the rest of Assam.

The main objective of this campaign is to identify patients who are hiding their leprosy infection and provide them with proper treatment, thereby eliminating the disease. Leprosy is a bacterial disease that can be completely cured with proper treatment.

Notably, the Government of India has set a target to make India leprosy-free by 2027 through the National Leprosy Eradication Programme. As part of this initiative, the leprosy detection campaign has been launched in 11 districts of the state, including Kamrup Metropolitan.

The Health Department of Kamrup Metropolitan District has deployed 790 teams and 160 observers for the campaign. Each team consists of an Asha worker and a trained health worker.

All government hospitals have arrangements for free medication for leprosy patients. The campaign is being conducted under the supervision of the Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup Metropolitan District, and the District Leprosy Officer.

