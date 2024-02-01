Assam: Anti-Leprosy Day observed in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: Anti-Leprosy Day was observed at Hebeda High School under Hapjan Block in Tinsukia district to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who cared for the lepers throughout his life to make Bharat Leprosy free. On this occasion leprosy affected persons were felicitated followed by Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign (SLAC).

Speaking on the theme ‘Ending Stigma, Embracing Dignity’, Dr Bornali Dutta Borah Tinsukia district leprosy officer-cum-SDM&HO(Hq) said the aim of the campaign was to create awareness among people about Leprosy, early detection and treatment which are the key components to prevent disabilities and spread of infection. A quiz competition was also held among the students related to Anti Leprosy Day and prizes were distributed. Dr Dutta Borah further informed that the SLAC will continue till February 24 across the district.

