Kamrup Metropolitan District Launches 7th Rashtriya POSHAN Maah 2024 with Inauguration and Convergence Meeting

GUWAHATI: A district-level inauguration-cum-convergence meeting regarding observation of “7th Rashtriya POSHAN Maah 2024” under the Kamrup Metropolitan District was held on Friday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner, Kamrup (M), Sumit Sattawan, at the conference hall of Kamrup (M) DC’s office.

The event started with the lighting of the lamp and cake-cutting ceremony by District Development Commissioner, Parijat Bhuyan, Deputy Director, WCD Department, Debajit Borah, Additional District Commissioner, Casio Karan Pegu, and other dignitaries and representatives from line departments. The District Social Welfare Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan, Santosh Kutum, welcomed the dignitaries and gathering of the programme and delivered a speech with the focus on the importance of observation of 7th Rashtriya POSHAN Maah 2024.

The District Coordinator, POSHAN Abhiyaan, Suman Borgohain, presented the month-long activity matrix along with the themes of 2024, viz., anaemia, growth monitoring, complementary feeding, “Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi”, technology for better governance, transparency, and better service delivery, and the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign that has to be followed during the entire month of September to all the line departments: health, education, ASRLM, Ayush, CEO Zilla Parishad, and PHE, stated a press release.

The event concluded with a recipe demonstration on locally-available food along with millet-rich food items, which was presented by supervisors and Anganwadi workers of Block ICDS Projects, Kamrup (M).

