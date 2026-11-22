GUWAHATI: The second edition of the Assam LitArt Festival will be held on November 28 and 29 at the Shri Shri Madhavdeva International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. Organised by the LitArt Foundation, the two-day festival will bring together writers, filmmakers, artists, students and audiences to celebrate literature, art, music, cinema and theatre. Former Assam DGP and Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Dr Kuladhar Saikia will attend the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest, while Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta will be the Guest of Honour. Actor and screenwriter Inaamulhaq will be among the key attractions, a press release said.

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