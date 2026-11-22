CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government is preparing to re-carpet major roads across Shillong ahead of next year's National Games, with the Public Works Department (PWD) aiming to complete the work before the sporting event.

PWD Minister in-charge of Roads Prestone Tynsong said that the initiative would cover identified stretches across the city as part of the preparations for hosting the National Games. Speaking after a review meeting involving the PWD, Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Municipal departments, Tynsong said the three departments had formed a joint team of officers to inspect the locations where the re-carpeting work would be undertaken.

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