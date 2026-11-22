STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Around 100 Olectra Green buses operated by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) resumed services in Guwahati on Saturday after remaining off the roads for nearly two days, amid questions over the validity of their mandatory vehicle documents.

The buses were reportedly withdrawn following a statewide crackdown on traffic and transport violations announced after the recent minibus accident in Kaziranga, which claimed at least 26 lives. The enforcement drive brought the fitness and documentation of commercial passenger vehicles under renewed scrutiny.

Most of the affected buses were reportedly parked at the Rupnagar depot, while some were kept at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT). Information available on the M-Parivahan portal allegedly showed expired or incomplete documents, including fitness certificates and insurance policies. Some of the reported lapses dated back months, while others were said to have remained unresolved for years.

According to information accessed from sources, around 100 buses registered on December 16, 2023, had fitness certificates that expired on December 15, 2025. Their insurance policies reportedly expired on March 21, 2026. Despite these alleged lapses, the buses had continued to operate on city routes.

Their return to service on November 21 raised questions over whether the documents had been renewed before the buses resumed operations or whether they had been allowed to carry passengers without the mandatory clearances. No official clarification was available on the matter.

The issue has also raised concerns over ASTC's monitoring mechanisms and responsibility for ensuring that its buses remain roadworthy and legally compliant.

A driver of one of the affected buses claimed that drivers had not been informed about the status of the vehicles' documents and had not been provided with the necessary papers. This could leave drivers unable to produce valid documents during roadside inspections, despite having limited control over their renewal.

The resumption of services has renewed questions over who was responsible for monitoring the expiry of fitness certificates and insurance policies, why the alleged lapses remained unresolved and whether accountability had been fixed within the corporation.

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