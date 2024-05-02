‘Congress has done nothing for development of Muslim community’: Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora

Barpeta: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Wednesday accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and not doing anything for the development of the Muslim community.

“Congress is not the friend of the religious minority, but an enemy. Congress always does appeasement politics and they did nothing for the development of Muslim people,” Atul Bora told ANI.

The AGP president on Wednesday held an election campaign rally at Khandakarpara Bazar area in Barpeta district in support of AGP candidate for Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency Phani Bhushan Choudhury.

AGP Working President and Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta was also present at the rally.

“This is the ground reality and it’s the feelings of the minority people. We will come out with the support of the people. Our candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury is more popular among the people. The Paka Betbari assembly constituency is dominated by minority people. Now people have realised what they did wrong earlier and what they are suffering now. I think this time they will offer their helping hands towards the NDA candidate,” Atul Bora said.

He further said that Congress is doing “divisive” politics.

“In this area, the people are suffering lots of problems - flood, erosion etc. There are no higher educational institutions or hospitals, and people face drinking water problems. Congress was in power for a long time, but they didn’t do anything to solve these problems. Congress is not the friend of the minority people, they (Congress) are the enemy. Congress and the INDI alliance are not a united force. No one is willing to go with Congress. Now religious minority people, linguistic minority people don’t trust Congress, especially in Assam,” Atul Bora said.

Talking about the Lok Sabha polls in Assam, Atul Bora said that, NDA will win in all 10 seats in the first two phases election.

“We will win in all four Lok Sabha seats - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri, which will be held in the third phase of polls,” Atul Bora said. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Country liquor destroyed in Jamugurihat

Also Watch: