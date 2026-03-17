Assam Makes History and Geography Compulsory for Classes VI–VIII

The Government of Assam has decided to make the History and Geography of Assam compulsory subjects for students of Classes VI to VIII across all schools in the state, starting from the 2026 academic session.
The decision was formalised through a notification issued by the Department of School Education on March 15, and comes into force with immediate effect.
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The notification states that the move has been taken in the public interest — with the goal of promoting and preserving Assam's rich cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage among the state's younger generation.
Both subjects will now form part of the regular course curriculum and must be taught as compulsory papers in the specified classes across all schools under the state government.
All schools under the state will be required to incorporate both subjects into their timetables from the upcoming academic year.
The revised curriculum will apply uniformly across Classes VI, VII, and VIII, ensuring that students develop a grounded understanding of Assam's history and its geographical identity from the middle school level itself.