Assam: Maroon Room celebrates one year of culinary and entertainment excellence in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Maroon Room celebrated its first anniversary on August 8, 2024, with an exclusive soirée that underscored its commitment to providing unparalleled dining and entertainment experiences. The event brought together a select group of distinguished patrons from across the North East, creating an atmosphere of sophistication and joy with an exhilarating performance by “The Family Tree,” a renowned band brought in by Razr Live, known for their exceptional talent and dynamic shows at The Maroon Room.

The celebration also featured heartfelt speeches by the restaurant’s owners, Chiranjeev Brahma and Rajiv Brahma.

As The Maroon Room marks its first anniversary, it reflects on a year of redefining Guwahati’s dining landscape with a level of luxury and sophistication that rivals premier cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. This exclusive pan-Asian fine-dining restaurant has truly set a new benchmark for culinary and entertainment excellence in the city.

In just one year, The Maroon Room has distinguished itself by sourcing the finest ingredients from around the globe. The restaurant’s pork, imported from Belgium, its salmon from Norway, tuna from Vietnam, and sticky rice for their renowned sushi from Bangkok, exemplify their commitment to quality. Owner and Director Chiranjeev Brahma notes, “When we travelled and experienced global cuisine and standards, it was only natural to create a concept and restaurant that truly embodies excellence. I am thrilled to celebrate our first anniversary with a gratifying sense of success.”

The Maroon Room’s ambiance is a testament to elegance and sophistication. The décor seamlessly blends contemporary design with hand-painted artistic elements, creating a refined and inviting atmosphere.

Home to the largest bar in North East India, The Maroon Room offers an exceptional selection of premium liquors and signature cocktails crafted with natural ingredients. Avoiding artificial products, their cocktails are pre-batched to perfection, ensuring a flawless and refreshing experience in every sip.

In addition to its culinary offerings, The Maroon Room has become a cultural hub, hosting versatile events and live music performances. It is renowned for its superior acoustics and is the only venue in town to feature live performances three nights a week, Friday through Sunday. Exclusive events curated by Razr Live, led by Ananda Barsaikia, have featured prominent artists such as Lou Majaw, Alobo Naga, and SKD.

Barsaikia highlights, “The Maroon Room’s investment in a grand stage, acoustics, and sound equipment has provided one of the best platforms for artists in Guwahati; bands have never sounded better in a closed setting,” stated a press release.

