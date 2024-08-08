Assam: Memorandum submitted for resuming Guwahati city bus services

GUWAHATI: In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister of Assam on Wednesday, the Citizen Coordination Committee of Guwahati has formally requested the resumption of limited city bus operations on the road section from Kalipur (Bhutnath) to Maskhowa, which has been closed since the construction of the elevated approach road for the Guwahati-North Guwahati Brahmaputra Bridge began.

The elevated corridor, opened on March 4, 2013, has led to the closure of city bus stations at Shantipur, Bharalumukh, and Maskhwa. This closure has caused significant inconvenience to local residents, particularly affecting students and staff of nearby educational institutions such as Pragjyotish College, Radha Govind Barua College, Kamakhyaram Barua Girls College, Sonaram Higher Secondary School, and Kaliram Barua Higher Secondary School. The committee’s memorandum highlights two main appeals: The first is the reopening of the route. The committee requests the reopening of the road section from Bhutnath to Maskhowa on the Assam Trunk Road, as the elevated corridor’s completion has alleviated congestion in the area.

The second appeal is for the resumption of bus services. They urge the reinstatement of city bus services to the previously served stations, as outlined in the Transport Department’s press release dated August 1, 2024, which mentioned the inclusion of buses from Jalukbari, Adabari, and Maligaon.

The memorandum seeks a practical and sustainable solution to the traffic and transportation issues faced by the residents. Copies of the memorandum have been sent to the District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan), the chairman of the Regional Transport Authority, and the commissioner of police for their consideration.

The Citizen Coordination Committee, led by president Khanindra Lal Sharma and conveners Abdul Ahad, Avinash Sharma, and Samiksha Das, emphasized the urgency of addressing these transportation challenges to improve the daily lives of the affected residents, stated a press release.

