Minister Ashok Singhal Reviews Flagship Schemes at Sonitpur District Development Committee Meeting

TEZPUR: The meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC), Sonitpur for the month of July, 2024 was held on Saturday in the presence of Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal at the Bhotpara Stadium, Dhekiajuli. At the very outset, the cabinet minister who is also the MLA of Dhekiajuli LAC expressed his appreciation to the District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra for organizing the meeting at Dhekiajuli. Pabitra Ram Khaund, IAS, secretary to GoA, WR, DoHUA and Irrigation also joined in the meeting.

The minister took stock of the status and pace of work of the flagship government schemes under various departments such as Education, PWD, Panchayat and Rural Development. Agriculture, Water Resource, Irrigation, Housing and Urban Affairs, Fishery, Food & Civil Supply, PHE, Transport, Sports, Cultural Affairs, Excise among others. He particularly emphasized on the timely completion of projects and proper utilization of funds given by the government. He directed the concerned officials in the meeting to make field visits a priority especially visiting schools who have performed poorly in the last Gunotsav, stricter excise raids, issuing of ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries, focused health camps for the rural and tea garden areas, sensitization of Water Users’ Committee among others. The District Commissioner in his closing remarks urged all officials to take proactive approach in acting upon the decisions, directions and suggestions put forwarded in today’s meeting.

District Development Commissioner Gaya Prasad Agarwal, CEO of Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, ADC Pranjit Deb, ADC Kabita Kakati Konwar, Circle Officer of Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle, Executive Officers of Municipal Boards, BDOs, Heads of Department of various departments of the District Administration and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

