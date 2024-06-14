Experts Educate Farmers on Pig Farming Best Practices in Khanapara Training Program

JORHAT: A training cum awareness programme on ‘Scientific management and biosecurity measures in pig farming’ was organized on Wednesday by Department of Animal Biotechnology, College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Khanapara in collaboration with AAU-Zonal Livestock Research Station, Mandira under the DBT-funded ‘Advanced Level State Biotech Hub (ALSBT Hub)’ project. Pig farmers and entrepreneurs from several villages of Kamrup and Goalpara districts including Mandira,Hekra, Pizupara, Madang andDhenubhangaparticipated in the programme.

After registration of farmers,the technical session got underway. Dr. DBharaliStation In-Charge welcomed the participants and delegates. Dr. HK Bhattacharyya, Associate Director of Extension Education (Veterinary), AAU, Khanapara emphasized upon scientific rearing of pigs with special reference to adoption of technology required for establishing pig breeding units, which will not only help to enhance income but also fulfil consumers’ demand through availability of quality piglets. Dr.DhireswarKalita, retired Professor and Head, Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding, C.V.Sc., Khanaparaas resource person delivered a lecture on scientific management and pig breeding strategies for commercial pig farming. Another expert Dr.AribindaPhukan, Professor and Head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine, C.V.Sc., Khanaparaspoke about prevention and control of common pig diseases. Dr.DipakDeka, Associate Professor cum I/c Head, Department of Animal Biotechnology, C.V.Sc., Khanapara made the participants aware ofcompulsory bio-security measures to prevent transmission of infectious pig diseases, against which vaccines and treatments are not available.

A total of 41 trainees participated in the programme. They were provided with mineral mixture, multi-vitamins and anthelmintics along with specific medicines as per pig farmers’ needs. The training was completed with vote of thanks offered by Dr.Gunajit Das, Scientist, AAU-ZLRS, Mandira.

