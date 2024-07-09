Assam: Modern facilities at running rooms of Northeast Frontier Railway

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway is always dedicated and engaged to provide best facilities at running rooms for running staff including the two key categories Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot who are directly involved in smooth and safe running of trains.

There are a total of 42 running rooms with modern facilities all over Northeast Frontier Railway. All the running rooms have facilities like spacious double bed sound proof rooms with attached toilets, meditation room to meditate and practise yoga so that their mind and body is in relaxed mood while driving a train. It also has reading room, dining hall, separate veg and non – veg kitchen, RO purified drinking water, washed linen, solar hot water system, laundry/ironing, Gymnasium with modern equipment’s like whole body and foot massager, treadmill and automatic cycle. These facilities are provided to the running staff like Loco pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots so that their body and mind gets enough rest after performing their duty and feel fresh to again resume their duty.

The running room is a home away from home for the loco pilots and assistant loco pilots. Often they end up working at late hours even at mid night by ensuring safe, timely and efficient transportation of passengers, essential goods and commodities to keep the wheels of our economy running. It is most essential to ensure that they get a proper rest and food so that in their next shift they are alert and ensure that the train runs safely without any hitch.

NF Railway authorities are also holding regular interaction with the family members of Loco Pilots & Assistant Loco Pilots time to time. It is being done to ensure that, even the family member of them knows about the importance of their job while performing duty on a train. N.F. Railway also ensures Loco Pilots & Assistant Loco Pilots get enough rest as mandate by the rule, stated a press release.

