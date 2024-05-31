Assam in Turmoil: NFR Halts Lumding-Badarpur Trains Amid Cyclone Havoc

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has changed the plans for canceling or partly canceling many trains between Lumding and Badarpur in Assam because the train tracks were damaged by Cyclone Remal.
Because trains can't run between Km 107/3 – 146/7 in the New Haflong–Chandranathpur section under the Lumding division of N. F. Railway because of the aftereffects of Cyclone Remal, the following trains won't run or will only partly run as shown below:
Train number 15616 (Silchar to Guwahati) Express and train number 15612 (Silchar to Rangiya) Express will start their journeys on May 31, 2024.
Train number 15615 (Guwahati to Silchar) Express and train number 15611 (Rangiya to Silchar) Express will start their journeys on June 01, 2024.
Train number 13173 (Sealdah to Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express, starting its journey on May 30, 2024, will end its journey early at Lumding and will not run between Lumding and Agartala.
Train number 13176 (Silchar to Sealdah) Kanchanjunga Express, starting its journey on May 31, 2024, will start its journey from Lumding instead of Silchar and will not run between Silchar and Lumding.
Train number 07029 (Agartala to Secunderabad) Special, starting its journey on May 31, 2024, will start its journey from Guwahati instead of Agartala and will not run between Agartala and Guwahati.
Train number 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru to Agartala) Humsafar Express, starting its journey on May 28, 2024, will end its journey early at Guwahati and will not run between Guwahati and Agartala.
Train number 20502 (Anand Vihar Terminal to Agartala) Rajdhani Express, starting its journey on May 29, 2024, will end its journey early at Guwahati and will not run between Guwahati and Agartala.
Train number 12507 (Thiruvananthapuram Central to Silchar) Express, starting its journey on May 28, 2024, will end its journey early at Guwahati and will not run between Guwahati and Silchar.
