Assam in Turmoil: NFR Halts Lumding-Badarpur Trains Amid Cyclone Havoc

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has changed the plans for canceling or partly canceling many trains between Lumding and Badarpur in Assam because the train tracks were damaged by Cyclone Remal.

Because trains can't run between Km 107/3 – 146/7 in the New Haflong–Chandranathpur section under the Lumding division of N. F. Railway because of the aftereffects of Cyclone Remal, the following trains won't run or will only partly run as shown below:

Train number 15616 (Silchar to Guwahati) Express and train number 15612 (Silchar to Rangiya) Express will start their journeys on May 31, 2024.